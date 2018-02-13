COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG)/TULSA has named NATE REED Radio OM of the five-station cluster, which includes Country KWEN; Talk KRMG; Classic Rock KJSR; AC KRAV; and Christian AC KWEN-HD2. His new role is effective immediately. Previously Dir./Branding and Programming for KRAV (MIX 96.5), REED has more than 21 years experience in multiple radio formats and cluster strategy.

“NATE’s commitment to strong programming will continue to set our stations apart from our competitors,” CMG/TULSA Market VP CATHY GUNTHER said. “He has been a natural leader at our radio properties, and now, with all our platforms working together, he will be integral part of our new leadership team…[and] a great addition to our programming roster. I have no doubt he will continue to lead our TULSA cluster to even higher heights. He is a warrior!”

“CMG has felt like home since day one,” said REED. “I’m excited to lead our team as we adapt today for the media landscape of tomorrow, which helps us bring heightened awareness to our fans and more value to our clients than any other company in the market.”