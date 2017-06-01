Former LINCOLN FINANCIAL Country KYGO/DENVER morning personality DAVID MUELLER’s slander claims against TAYLOR SWIFT were thrown out TODAY, as the back-and-forth stemming from an alleged groping incident at a 2013 SWIFT concert in DENVER continued.

SWIFT alleges that MUELLER touched her inappropriately and without her permission, during a meet-and-greet prior to the show. MUELLER was let go from KYGO shortly after, blaming SWIFT’s accusation for his dismissal.

MUELLER claimed, in an amended complaint, that SWIFT’s statements about his conduct were false and have caused “harm to his reputation, profession and standing in the community.” The problem is that there was a one-year statute of limitations on slander claims, though MUELLER asked the Court to treat those claims as “counter-counter-claims,” responsive to SWIFT’s charges of assault and battery. His argument was rejected.

The judge has required both SWIFT and MUELLER to be present for the full jury trial. The two will each tell their side to a jury at a nine-day trial beginning on AUGUST 7th.