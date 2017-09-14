County Wide Band and Lee Cherry Entertainment have inked a deal to drop the single “Country Boys Dream” to Global Radio. The single will be delivered to Country Radio towards the end of September and has a promising future. The band is set to perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium this month. Be sure to catch one of their infectious live shows coming soon to a City near you.

Cherry stated; “I feel the song is a great sing-a-long that will fit in any Country Radio playlist.”

More About County Wide Band:

Founded in Southeastern Kentucky, County Wide brings you a “Wide” variety of music including Old/New Country, Southern/Classic Rock, Blues, Alternative, and their very own songs. From Hank to SRV to Jason Aldean to Matchbox 20 to a few surprises, These guys do it all. If it’s been popular or is popular they play it! Fall of 2015 they released their debut album, “Justice in the South”.

Aron Bunch: Guitar/Vocals

Steven Standifer: Lead Guitar/Vocals

Anthony Campbell: Bass/Vocals

Travis Clem: Drums

Media/Radio Contact: leecherryentertainment@gmail.com

Website: CountyWideBand.com