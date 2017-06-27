The latest independently released single from teenage country singer/songwriter Chloe Collins entitled “Forget Your Name” was featured briefly in a pivotal scene of the 100th episode of Nashville on CMT last week. Chloe has had several of her songs used in various TV shows over the years, but this is the most high-profile. She is currently recording more of her material in Nashville for future releases and will be performing at clubs, fairs and other venues around the country this summer.

“Forget Your Name” is currently rising on the NMW country chart and the country indi chart.

Here is the lyric video for “Forget Your Name”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMSK6K2aGp0