COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER and GRAND OLE OPRY member MEL TILLIS passed away this morning (11/19) from suspected respiratory failure. He was 85. TILLIS began battling intestinal disease last JANUARY and has been struggling to recover the illness since that time. He passed away at MUNROE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in OCALA, FL.

TILLIS’ career produced more than 60 albums, 35 top ten singles, and six #1 hits, including “I Ain’t Never,” “COCA-COLA Cowboy,” and “I Believe In You,” among others. He also penned over 1,000 songs that garnered hits from KENNY ROGERS, GEORGE STRAIT, RICKY SKAGGS, and more. TILLIS was name the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) Entertainer Of The Year, and BMI named TILLIS their Songwriter Of The Decade for two decades. In 2012, TILLIS was awarded the NATIONAL MEDAL OF ARTS by President OBAMA. “MEL TILLIS spent a lifetime giving us joy, and laughter, and music, which is why his death brings such sadness,” shared COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG.

The TILLIS family asks for prayers, as they will soon release detailed information regarding funeral and memorial services in both FLORIDA and NASHVILLE.