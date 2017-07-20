Tractor Supply Company, the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer, is teaming up with Lonestar—whose chart-topping hits include “Amazed” and “What About Now”—to host a nationwide sweepstakes for active-duty military members, veterans and their family members. One lucky winner, plus three guests, will win a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to party with the country music group at a private concert in their “band cave.”

Beginning July 20, 2017, Tractor Supply is asking current and former service members, as well as their family members, who are interested in winning a trip to Music City to enter the sweepstakes by visiting TractorSupply.com/Lonestar.

“At Tractor Supply, we strive to express our gratitude to the courageous men and women who have served our nation’s military, as well as their families who have sacrificed so much,” said Phil Reiter, VP National Marketing at Tractor Supply. “Lonestar has been a friend of Tractor Supply for a long time and this year we not only have the privilege of being the official sponsor of their 2017 ‘Life As We Know It Tour,’ but also working together to build an unforgettable country music fan experience for a lucky service member and their family to enjoy.”

The winner, along with up to three guests, will get the opportunity to experience all that Nashville has to offer, including a one-of-a-kind concert experience inside Lonestar’s “band cave,” where the group rehearsed for their tenth studio album, Never Enders.

“We’ve always shared a deep admiration for our country’s servicemen and women and having the opportunity to form relationships with them is something we’re extremely passionate about,” said Dean Sams of Lonestar, which has played at bases for servicemen and women on tours with the USO. “It’s both an honor and a privilege to perform in the presence of such bravery and sacrifice, and we’re thrilled that we were able to partner with Tractor Supply to make it happen again.”

“A Tribute to our Military” Lonestar Concert Sweepstakes, presented by Tractor Supply, will remain open through September 10, 2017. To be eligible, entrants must have a valid military ID or proof of service, or be the spouse, parent or child of a service member or veteran with valid ID. To review the complete rules and regulations or to enter, visit: TractorSupply.com/Lonestar.

To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit www.TractorSupply.com and follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/TractorSupplyCo.

About Tractor Supply Company

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At April 1, 2017, the Company operated 1,617 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com . Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At April 1, 2017, the Company operated 152 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

About Lonestar

Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar, comprised of Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar & backing vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Dean Sams (keyboards & backing vocals), has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of ten million album units since their national launch in 1995, and achieved ten #1 country hits including “No News,” “Come Crying To Me,” and their crossover smash “Amazed” (which was also #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first record since 1983’s “Islands in the Stream” to top both charts). The band’s awards include ACM Single of The Year for “Amazed” (the song also won the Song of the Year award) and CMA Vocal Group of the Year as well as this year’s nomination for People’s Choice Award for best country group. With over a 100 dates worldwide per year, they are celebrating over 20 years together. Lonestar’s highly anticipated CD, Never Enders, features ten new original Lonestar songs that bring the band’s trademark sound into the contemporary arena.

