Country music artist, Matt Westin was born and raised in a blue-collar family, in a middle class suburb of Pittsburgh, PA. After the untimely 2016 death of his father from cancer-related causes, Matt decided to honor his father’s memory by walking away from a promising engineering career, to focus on his music, something his father had staunchly supported.

MTS Management Group is happy to announce the release of the official lyric video for Matt Westin’s debut single, “Our Redneck of the Woods.” The single is taken from his forthcoming album, “Legacy,” produced by veteran singer-songwriter/musician/producer. Bryan Cole. “Legacy” is dedicated to Matt’s father. The single and album will be available in January 2018 on MTS Records.

Watch “Our Redneck of the Woods” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Pslvqzdtr0&t=116s

