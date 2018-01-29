“Matt Westin rocks on his new radio single, ‘Our Redneck of the Woods.’ One can really hear his heart on this song, and it stands out due to its honesty, rawness and authenticity. Country radio ought to start playing this song on regular rotation.” – Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal

“Packed with top notch talent, memorable melodies, a catchy hook, sweet sounding steel guitar, deliciously distorted electrics and a whole lot of passion and soul, Our Redneck of the Woods is an anthemic track which fuels the spirit by reminding us all the great aspects of country livin’.” – Joshua Smotherman, Middle Tennessee Music

Country music artist, Matt Westin was born and raised in a blue-collar family, in a middle class suburb of Pittsburgh, PA. After the untimely 2016 death of his father from cancer-related causes, Matt decided to honor his father’s memory by walking away from a promising engineering career, to focus on his music, something his father had staunchly supported.

MTS Records is happy to announce the release of Matt Westin’s debut album, “Legacy.” The album, released on January 29th, 2018, was produced by veteran singer-songwriter/musician/producer. Bryan Cole at Tonic Studios in Pittsburgh. “Legacy” is dedicated to Matt’s father. The album is available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and all major online music retailers, worldwide.

Watch the official lyric video for first single, “Our Redneck of the Woods” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Pslvqzdtr0&t=116s.

ABOUT MATT WESTIN: Matt Westin is a country music artist from Pittsburgh, PA. His debut single, “Our Redneck of the Woods” has received international radio airplay and critical praise. Matt has garnered much press coverage since the release of the single. Debut album, “Legacy” is available on MTS Records.

For more information on Matt Westin, please visit

http://www.mattwestin.com

https://www.facebook.com/MattWestinMusic/

http://www.twitter.com/matt_westin