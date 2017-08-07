You’d be hard-pressed to find a musician as authentic as Richard Lynch, whose traditional country music fully embodies his hay-raising, farm-dwelling lifestyle. An all-American, blue collar country man, Lynch has poured his heart and soul into the countless chart-topping hits he and his band have produced, including his current #1 Roots Music Report single, “Cut and Paste.” Richard is a hard working, personification of pure country. He has been a designer and builder of amazing barns, and as should be expected, he is an American farmer.

Richard is the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans, and he’s also donated his time and talents to raising funds for farmers, ranchers, and patriotic causes. In fact, he’s raised $114,500 for charities, in just the past 12 years.

On Saturday, August 5th, 2017, Richard Lynch and his Love Tattoo Foundation presented a check in the amount of $3114.00 to the Michigan American Legion’s Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove. The money was raised at various concerts, including a benefit show that night, as part of a weekend of events that raised more than $13,000. The Wilwin Lodge is a vacation respite for veterans and their families. For more information, please visit http://www.wilwin.org/.

“Today we send a very special THANK YOU to the fans and supporters of the Richard Lynch Band and The Love Tattoo Foundation,” said Randy Hayford of Twang Thang Country, Richard’s management. “We are extremely proud, that with your help, we were able to present our donation to The Michigan American Legions Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove in the amount of $3,114.00!! We were honored to be a part of this weekend’s event which raised over $13,000.00 for our Veterans!!!”

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is an American country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next single, “We’re American Proud” also topped the charts. His latest release, “Cut and Paste” is currently climbing the airplay charts. Richard is a multiple-award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame.

