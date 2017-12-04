Country music artist, Matt Westin was born and raised in a blue-collar family, in a middle class suburb of Pittsburgh, PA. After the untimely 2016 death of his father from cancer-related causes, Matt decided to honor his father’s memory by walking away from a promising engineering career, to focus on his music, something his father had staunchly supported.

With influences taken from legendary artists, from from Johnny Cash to Garth Brooks to Frank Sinatra, Westin enlisted veteran musician/producer/artist, Bryan Cole to produce his debut album. Cole brought in world-class musicians like Mike Brignardello (Big & Rich, Blake Shelton, bass) and Steve Hinson (Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan, pedal steel) to help Matt record an album his father would truly be proud of. Recorded at Tonic Recording Studios in Pittsburgh, with engineer, Doug Kasper, Matt Westin’s debut album will be released in early 2018 on MTS Records.

“Matt’s not your cookie-cutter male country artist,” said Michael Stover of MTS. “He’s got alot of soul and emotion in his delivery. The top-tier songs on this album will definitely stand out from the same ol’ being released to radio, and Bryan Cole knocked it out of the park on the production. I’m extremely proud and excited to be working with Matt Westin, and I can’t wait to release this record!”

