Chester Bennington died by hanging. The Los Angeles County coroner has confirmed thatdied by hanging.

The LINKIN PARK frontman’s body was discovered Thursday morning by an employee at the musician’s Palos Verdes Estates home.The 41-year-old’s body was hanging from a belt on a bedroom door inside the house in the 2800 block of Via Victoria, Ed Winter, spokesman for the L.A. County medical examiner-coroner, said on Friday. A half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, though it was not near his body, Winter said.A suicide note was not found, Winter said.An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.Bennington struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.LINKIN PARK was set to kick off its “One More Light” tour in late July, but the surviving members of the group have not yet announced whether they will pull the plug on the trek in the wake of the tragedy.