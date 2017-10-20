Cornerstone released a new video: one of the titles of their latest album REFLECTIONS, “Nothing To Lose”, has been visually upgraded. Actually, the video was taken for an Austrian TV-show called “Mulatschag”, but the feedback was so good, that the band decided to use it for Promotion-purposes. While there are still single concerts on the schedule till the end of this year, the planning for the tour through Europe in 2018 has already started. Some dates are already fixed. Stay tuned!

Click here to show the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fV2Bv1xeUo