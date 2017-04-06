A Conversation On The Historical Savory Collection Archive Featuring Rare Recordings By Count Basie And Other Greats

KJAZZ “Jazz At Six” On-Air Host Bubba Jackson To Moderate; Panelists Include Loren Schoenberg, National Jazz Museum; Darryl Porter, Count Basie Trust; Gregg Field, Count Basie Drummer; Jazz Journalist Scott Yanow

WHO: Bubba Jackson, KJAZZ “Jazz at Six” On- Air Host, Event Moderator

Loren Schoenberg, Senior Scholar of the National Jazz Museum

Darryl Porter, IP and Memorabilia Manager for Count Basie Trust

Gregg Field, Count Basie drummer, previous owner Concord Music

Scott Yanow, jazz journalist

WHAT: In conjunction with the GRAMMY Museum’s exhibit Count Basie: The King Of Swing (closing April 16), the Museum is thrilled to present an intimate conversation on the King Of Swing and the recent release of The Savory Collection — an extraordinary and unique historical archive featuring swing-era artists such as Basie in their prime performing inspired and extended versions of never-before-heard material boasting superior sound quality.

Check out Vol. 2 here:

https://soundcloud.com/user-69347729/sets/the-savory-collection-vol-2/s-fWXFL

Check out NPR story here:

http://www.npr.org/2016/12/08/504696831/once-the-stuff-of-jazz-legend-1930s-recordings-are-finally-out​

WHERE: GRAMMY MUSEUM

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

WHEN: TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017

Doors 7 p.m.; Show 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $10

COMMENTS: The Savory Collection was launched through a partnership between the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and Apple Music as a multi-volume collection featuring notable artists such as Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Coleman Hawkins, Fats Waller, and Lionel Hampton, among others. The collection represents a new and significant piece to jazz’s evolution, with recovered music of legendary, golden-era artists sharing rare moments that truly define the musical landscape. There is no other comparable work in existence today that represents this timeless era. This extraordinary find is comparable to buried treasure in the music world. It is both an educational gem and an authentic record of our rich musical history.

The National Jazz Museum is a proud Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, with the mission to preserve, promote and present jazz by inspiring knowledge, appreciation and the celebration of jazz locally, nationally and internationally. For more information about our public and educational programs, archives, history and membership, please visit www.jmih.org

