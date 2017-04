Congratulations to ENTERCOM Country WLFP (94.1 THE WOLF) and Hot AC WMC (FM 100)/MEMPHIS, TN PD CHRIS MICHAELS and wife RACHEL, who welcomed their third child YESTERDAY (4/18).

“EMMA NICOLE SMITH [was] born at 9:11a (CT) at 8lbs,” shared MICHAELS via FACEBOOK. “Mom and EMMA are doing great!” Send congrats here.