HARRISONBURG RADIO GROUP WSVA/HARRISONBURG, VA air personality/station voice CHARLES GRAVES is set to retire at the end of APRIL. In recognition of his contributions to WSVA and sister WQPO (Q101), the station group is hoping to get audio messages from those who have worked with CHARLES over the years, so they can be incorporated into their salute to CHARLES that will air on the week of APRIL 24th.

If you are among the alumni on WSVA/WQPO and remember working with CHARLES, or you would just like to send him “best wishes,” feel free to e-mail OM/Brand Manager FRANK WILT at fwilt@harrisonburgradiogroup.com.