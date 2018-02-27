CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKHX (KICKS 101.5)/ATLANTA morning duo CADILLAC JACK and ALI MAC teamed up with CARL BLACK BUICK in KENNESAW, GA to donate a customized handicap accessible SUV for the widow and family of CHASE MADDOX, a five-year veteran of the LOCUST GROVE, GA police force, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty earlier this month.

He left behind his pregnant wife, ALEX, and their special needs son BRAYDIN. ALEX delivered their newborn son, BRODIE, just days after MADDOX’s passing.