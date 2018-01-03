THE WEEKND, BEYONCE AND EMINEM will headline the three separate bills of the The COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, to be held APRIL 13-15 at the EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA.

The two FRIDAY nights will feature THE WEEKEND, along with SZA, KYGO, JAMIROQUAI, ST. VINCENT, THE WAR ON DRUS, VINCE STAPLES and a bevy of others. The bill on the two SATURDAYS feature BEYONCE, along with HAIM, TYLER THE CREATOR, DAVID BYRNE, ALT-J, POST MALONE FLEET FOXES, CHIC featuring NILE RODGERS and much more. SUNDAYS will offer EMINEM, ODESZA, PORTUGAL THE MAN, MIGOS, A PERFECT CIRCLE, CARDI B, MIGUEL and a hot of others.