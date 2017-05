CMT-TV show “NASHVILLE” is ready to return on THURSDAY, JUNE 1st, along with the BIG MACHINE RECORDS release of the show’s soundtrack, “The Music Of NASHVILLE, Season 5 Volume 2.” The 11-track album will include an assortment of songs from the current season, and is available to pre-order TOMORROW (5/19). On its THURSDAY, JUNE 1st release, a physical copy will be available for purchase on AMAZONĀ and downloadable at all digital retailers.