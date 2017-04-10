SETS MIDSEASON PREMIERE FOR JUNE 1 WITH NEW SEASON BEGINNING EARLY NEXT YEAR ONLY ON CMT
“NASHVILLE” RANKS AS CMT’S HIGHEST-RATED AND MOST-WATCHED SERIES IN HISTORY
CMT today announced “Nashville” will return for a new season with 16 episodes premiering early next year. In addition, the network revealed a midseason premiere date of Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m., ET/PT. Charles Esten (Deacon) first announced the renewal on Facebook Live on behalf of the entire cast. In the coming weeks, CMT will announce its complete 2017-2018 programming slate.