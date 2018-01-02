Former WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) Sr. Dir./Brand Management ASHLEE MCDONALD has joined CMT as Exec. Prod./Partnerships & Operations for CMT RADIO. MCDONALD will manage operations and business development for CMT’s nationally syndicated radio business, and in her new role will also serve as Exec. Prod./Content, Programming Partnerships & Operations. MCDONALD will be based in NASHVILLE and report to CMT SVP/Programming & Business Operations SUZANNE NORMAN.

“Working alongside host and co-producer CODY ALAN and team, ASHLEE will invigorate our programming and expand the reach of our radio business,” said NORMAN. “With that rare ability to jump from creative to business, ASHLEE is the perfect addition to drive our programming and strategy.”