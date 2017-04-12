CMA Music Festival 2017

The 2017 CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL has announced two additional free stages: the BUDWEISER “FOREVER COUNTRY” PARK STAGE, which will be located in the park space behind ASCEND AMHPITHEATER, and the MUSIC CITY STAGE located in the NASHVILLE VISITOR CENTER at BRIDGESTONE ARENA. Both stages will be open beginning at 11a (CT) each day from THURSDAY, JUNE 8th through SUNDAY, JUNE 11th in downtown NASHVILLE.

The “FOREVER COUNTRY” PARK STAGE will highlight artists including BELLAMY BROTHERS, JOHN BERRY, MARK CHESNUTT, CONFEDERATE RAILROAD, TY HERNDON, “HONKY TONKIN’ WITH TRACY LAWRENCE AND FRIENDS,” LITTLE TEXAS, LONESTAR, JAMES OTTO, COLLIN RAYE, RESTLESS HEART, SHENANDOAH, and many more. The MUSIC CITY STAGE will feature performances from up-and-coming artists and newcomers including SAMMY ARRIAGA, MAGGIE BAUGH, JESSIE CHRIS, TRISTAN MCINTOSH, NATIVE RUN, CAMILLE RAE, CJ SOLAR, MITCHELL TENPENNY, and others. For more information and complete lineup details, visit the 2017 CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL website.