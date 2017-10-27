Less than two weeks from the “51st ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” telecast on ABC-TV, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has signed the show’s Executive Producer, ROBERT DEATON, to a five year contract extension. The agreement retains DEATON as producer of the annual CMA AWARDS, as well as “CMA FEST” and “CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS” network specials through 2021, a term that coincides with the CMA’s current television contract with ABC-TV.

“ROBERT has been a visionary leader for ‘The CMA AWARDS,’ ‘CMA MUSIC FEST,’ and ‘CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS’ since he first came aboard,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “He has helped to create three unforgettable network television moments for fans each year, and the tens of millions who tune in annually are a testament to his hard work, dedication, and creativity. We look forward to even more over the next half decade from our amazing partnership.”

A two-time EMMY recipient, DEATON has headed up the CMA AWARDS since 2007. The “51st ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” are set for 8p (ET) on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th at NASHVILLE’S BRIDGESTONE ARENA. “My work with the CMA has become a passion for me, something I’m always thinking about,” commented DEATON. “We have built an amazing team over the last decade, evolving the show into what it is today. For all these people, the show also is a passion, and I’m beyond excited that we can keep our group together for another five years. Expect something amazing.”