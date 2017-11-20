CMA Emerging Artist Shane Runion was a middle school teacher in Portsmouth, Ohio, when he had an opportunity that changed his life forever.

Runion helped his struggling community go after a multi-million dollar grant by recording a music video for his song, “I’m Proud of Where I’m From,” about small-town U.S.A. and the people that make up the city known for southern hospitality. The goal was to simply boost local morale, but the video quickly went viral. That break gave Runion the opportunity to take a chance he had only yet dared to dream.

“That song gave me the chance to make a career out of music,” Runion said. “My insanely supportive wife and I bought a bus, custom-wrapped it to create a rolling billboard, and started touring.”

30-year-old Runion’s catchy country songs and raspy vocals have continued to receive attention as his budding music career gains momentum, with “Two Piece” making it to the Top 40 music charts in Europe and Australia. Great American Country (GAC) and The Country Network (TCN) will showcase his debut single, “Tattoos,” on their television networks, which features country artists like Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum.

“I still can’t believe this is happening!” Runion mused. “’Tattoos’ is a song that so many folks can relate to and, since music is all about connecting and expressing feelings we all share, this song is truly a gift to me. Being featured on GAC & TCN feels like a miracle for this blue-collar kid turned dreamer.”

The Nashville recording artist doesn’t just sing about down-home values and community. He used his video for “Can’t Take it With You” to set up a view-a-thon, which raised money by connecting viewers directly to charities.

“These opportunities are such a blessing to me,” Runion said. “They give me the chance to pass it on to others.”

For more about Runion or to listen to his songs, visit http://shanerunion.com.

ABOUT SHANE RUNION:

Shane Runion is a Nashville recording artist, originally from Portsmouth, Ohio, who wins over listeners with his unique songwriting, knack for entertaining, and commitment to connecting to his fans. His unique, raspy voice and high-energy live shows leave audiences wanting more. Runion’s “ Two Piece ” went Top 40 on European and Australian music charts and he has been selected as a 2017 CMA Emerging Artist. He does the voice narration and theme song for a national hunting television show and currently plays an average of 100 live shows a year. For more, visit: http://shanerunion.com/ .

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY (GAC):

GAC is an American digital cable and satellite television network, owned by Scripps Networks Interactive (Nasdaq: SNI). SNI is a leading developer of engaging lifestyle content in the home, food and travel categories for television, the internet and emerging platforms, whose portfolio includes HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel, collectively engaging more than 190 million consumers each month. For more: http://www.scrippsnetworksinteractive.com/ .

ABOUT THE COUNTRY NETWORK (TCN):

The Country Network is an American digital broadcast television network that specializes in broadcasting country music videos and original music based content, its playlist of videos extends from the 1980s through the present day. For more: http://tcncountry.com.