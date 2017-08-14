Closing arguments are set for today in the civil trial involving TAYLOR SWIFT and former KYGO/DENVER morning co-host DAVID MUELLER.

The proceedings ended in dramatic fashion FRIDAY (8/11), when presiding U.S. District Judge WILLIAM MARTINEZ threw out MUELLER’s suit against TAYLOR SWIFT, saying his team had not proven the pop superstar had personally sought to have him terminated. MUELLER was fired two days after a photo-op backstage at a 2013 SWIFT concert in DENVER, in which she and her team claimed he touched her in an inappropriate manner. MUELLER filed suit, naming TAYLOR SWIFT, her mother ANDREA SWIFT, and her radio liason, FRANK BELL, claiming “intentional interference with contractual obligations,” and “interference with prospective business relations.” He is seeking $3 million in damages. SWIFT fired back with a counter-suit, seeking $1, and vowing that any further damages awarded her will be donated to charity.

While TAYLOR SWIFT has been dismissed from the suit, the judge allowed MUELLER’s claim of tortious interference against BELL and the elder SWIFT to proceed. Additionally, the judge has allowed TAYLOR SWIFT’s counter-suit to continue. The jury will consider both suits TODAY (8/14), and must reach a unanimous verdict in each.

The tossing of MUELLER’s claim against TAYLOR SWIFT, and the continuation of her counter suit against him are setbacks for MUELLER, adding to another legal setback that took place before last WEEK’s trial began. In JUNE, a judge threw out MUELLER’s slander claim against SWIFT.

MUELLER had claimed that SWIFT’s statements about his conduct were false and have caused “harm to his reputation, profession, and standing in the community.” The problem is that there was a one-year statute of limitations on slander claims, though MUELLER asked the Court to treat those claims as “counter-counter-claims,” responsive to SWIFT’s charges of assault and battery. His argument was rejected.