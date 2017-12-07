CBS RADIO VP and Director of Sales CLAUDIA MENEGUS has been named SVP/Market Manager for ENTERCOM’s ORLANDO cluster, Alternative WQMP (FM 101.9), Classic Hits WOCL (105.9 SUNNY FM), and Hot AC WOMX (MIX 105.1). MENEGUS has spent 18 of her 19 years in radio with CBS RADIO, now part of ENTERCOM, including 14 years in the BALTIMORE market, moving to corporate as Dir. of Integrated Marketing in 2014.

“CLAUDIA is an experienced radio executive who continues to impress us with her business acumen, client relationships and leadership,” said Regional President DOUG ABERNERTHY. “We’re confident that she’ll lead ORLANDO stations to new heights.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to lead the ORLANDO team,” added MENEGUS. “We have the most talented group of people here and we’re thrilled to have the power and support of ENTERCOM behind us.”