Congratulations to EMMIS Hot AC KNOU (NOW 96.3) MD CHRISTINE MALOVETZ who tacks on APD duties, effective immediately.

OM/PD TOMMY MATTERN told ALL ACCESS, “I am happy to announce that CHRISTINE MALOVETZ will be promoted to Assistant Program Director at NOW 96.3. CHRISTINE has been with NOW since we signed on in 2015. She has been the Music Director since 2016 and has excelled at that position and is ready to take on more responsibility with this growing brand. I first worked with CHRISTINE in 2009 at Q101 (EMMIS Alternative WKQX) in CHICAGO and was immediately drawn to her talent for connecting with the audience through her wit, humor, and genuine style. Please join me in congratulation CHRISTINE on this much deserved promotion!”

MALOVETZ says, “I’m grateful to be part of a talented team at EMMIS/ST. LOUIS and excited for the future of NOW!”