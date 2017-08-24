RCA NASHVILLE’s CHRIS YOUNG has announced that his seventh studio album, “Losing Sleep,” will hit the streets on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th. YOUNG turned to FACEBOOK LIVE to tell fans the exciting news and offered a sneak peek of a new track, “Where I Go When I Drink.” YOUNG also noted that a vinyl edition of the album will be released. Watch the clip here.

“I think the experimentation I did on ‘I’m Comin’ Over’ was the most I had really done,” explained YOUNG. “So, with ‘Losing Sleep,’ it was about continuing that. There’s stuff like the lead track — which is really different sonically from a lot of things in my catalog — and there are going to be things that feel more familiar, too. Each song has a unique vibe and life to it.”