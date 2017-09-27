RCA NASHVILLE’s CHRIS YOUNG has partnered with CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE to release an extended version of his forthcoming album, “Losing Sleep,” on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th (ARTIST INFO 9/15). The exclusive release will feature the bonus track, “Encore,” and will be available at all CRACKER BARREL stores and the store’s online site beginning FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th.

In addition, YOUNG has worked with CRACKER BARREL to produce a five-part docu-series entitled “CHRIS YOUNG Losing Sleep CRACKER BARREL Series” featuring weekly episodes highlighting the behind-the-scenes journey to the writing, record, and performing of YOUNG’s songs. The first episode in the series will debut THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th; the series will run weekly through THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd on CRACKER BARREL’s YOUTUBE channel. “CRACKER BARREL understands that music is a powerful way to connect with people, and so working with them was a natural fit for me,” said YOUNG. “I’m excited about this exclusive album, the video series, and the partnership.”