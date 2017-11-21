RCA NASHVILLE’s CHRIS YOUNG will host FISHER HOUSE’s “THE GIFT,” a three-hour holiday radio program that salutes our military, veterans, and their families. YOUNG will play CHRISTMAS classics, as well as his own holiday favorites and a few selections from his CHRISTMAS album released last year. YOUNG will also share what FISHER HOUSE does and why it is important. Interested stations have the option to run the program commercial-free or with 42 minutes of free inventory, 14 minutes each hour, with the choice to fill with spots. Broadcast is available FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1st through SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31st. Contact SHARLA MCCOY via phone at (615) 504-1268 or email here for further information.

In addition, YOUNG has partnered with FISHER HOUSE to shine a light on their work. For a limited time, a percentage of sales from his new album, “Losing Sleep,” will support FISHER HOUSE.