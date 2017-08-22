ENTERCOM has named former RADIO ONE Radio Division President CHRIS WEGMANN as VP and Market Manager for its NEW ORLEANS cluster — News-Talk WWL-A-F, AC WLMG (MAGIC 101.9), Classic Rock WKBU (BAYOU 95.7), Top 40 WEZB (B97), Urban AC WWWL-A-W279DF (HOT 103.7), and the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS RADIO NETWORK.

WEGMANN, a NEW ORLEANS native who started at crosstown WBOK-A and has served as a Regional VP for GULFSTAR and CLEAR CHANNEL and VP/Market Manager at COX MEDIA GROUP’s flagship ATLANTA cluster, replaces the retiring CHRIS CLAUS. WEGMANN himself retired from RADIO ONE in APRIL 2016 but is returning to radio to oversee ENTERCOM’s cluster in NEW ORLEANS.

“I am excited to have someone of CHRIS’s background joining ENTERCOM in NEW ORLEANS,” said Regional President MICHAEL DOYLE. “He started his career in NEW ORLEANS, and is returning with an impressive resume of success in our industry.”