NEUHOFF Top 40 WSOY (Y103)/DECATUR, IL PD/morning host CHRIS RYAN joins ENTERCOM Hot AC WMC-F (FM100)/MEMPHIS as morning co-host, where he’ll go by the name RYAN ANDERSON and be partnered with existing host MICHELLE LEWIS.

ENTERCOM MEMPHIS Director of Branding and Music Programming CHRIS MICHAELS said, “In addition to programming some great stations across the MIDWEST before landing at Y103, RYAN worked closely with the KIDD KRADDICK show while in HOUSTON. I am a huge fan of RYAN’s passion, and his creativity. RYAN is very talented and lives the format. I look forward to the entertainment value that RYAN and MICHELLE will bring to FM100 listeners. It’s important to note that this is somewhat of a “homecoming” for RYAN, as he spent his formative years in MEMPHIS; living here until he was about 15. RYAN is very familiar with MEMPHIS, and of course the role that FM100 plays in the lives of MEMPHIANS.”

RYAN commented, “FM100 is the reason I was interested in radio at such a young age. My passion for the brand is priceless and now here I am working for the station that inspired me! I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the ENTERCOM MEMPHIS family and to work with MICHELLE LEWIS and CHRIS MICHAELS to grow the FM 100 morning show even more. Oh yeah….and eat lot’s of MEMPHIS BBQ!”