THE VALORY MUSIC CO. has added CHRIS PALMER as VP/Promotion, effective TUESDAY, JANUARY 2nd. The newly-created position will report to VALORY MUSIC CO. GM GEORGE BRINER and will oversee relationships between radio and the VALORY artist roster.

PALMER most recently served as WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) VP/Radio & Streaming Promotion before departing in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/24).

“I have known CHRIS since his days in radio, and at times, we have worked alongside each other on the road where he has built some of the most solid relationships at Country radio,” said BRINER. “CHRIS brings a wealth of experience, and we’re all excited to have him on board. His passion for music and desire to win makes him a great addition to an already strong promotion team. The evolution of the revolution continues!” Added PALMER, “I’m humbled and honored by this incredible opportunity. When SCOTT BORCHETTA and GEORGE approached me about leading a team already producing at this level, I jumped at the chance! [VALORY Dir./National Promotion] ASHLEY SIDOTI has this crew humming as is, and I’m looking forward to adding my skill set to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.” Reach PALMER at (615) 417-7486, or email him here after the first of the year.