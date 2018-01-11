FOSTER COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KIXY/SAN ANGELO, TX has kicked off 2018 with a new, but familiar imaging voice, courtesy CHRIS KELLY, who is now handing station VO duties. KELLY started his radio career there back in the late ’90s, and this marks a reunion for he and PD/morning host DAVID CARR, who had worked together at KIXY and also at iHEART Top 40 KSME/FT. COLLINS, CO.

“It’s a full-circle career moment,” KELLY told ALL ACCESS. “It’s funny that no matter how many stations you work for, no matter where you are, your first one is always special!”

In a re-launch of the station, KELLY voiced a piece paying tribute to life in SAN ANGELO 20 years ago and the ordinary travels of radio life. Hear the launch and sample other imaging and VO goodies at ChrisKellyVO.com.

KELLY also recently landed the VO duties at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KKBR (97.1 KISS FM)/BILLINGS, MT.