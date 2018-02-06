WARNER BROS./WAR artist CHRIS JANSON was surprised by KEITH URBAN during his sold-out RYMAN AUDITORIUM show in NASHVILLE last night (2/5), as URBAN invited JANSON to become an official member of the GRAND OLE OPRY. Right after teaming with JANSON on a cover of JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY’s “Sold,” URBAN made the ask, remembering his own OPRY invite, which also took place on the RYMAN stage.

“Over the course of more than 100 appearances since his OPRY debut in 2013, CHRIS has become a favorite of OPRY fans and fellow performers alike,”said OPRY General Manager SALLY WILLIAMS. “He is so passionate about the OPRY, including its rich history, the camaraderie it builds between generations of fans and artists, and its place in country music’s future.

JANSON’s next OPRY appearance is set for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20th; his formal induction will take place in the SPRING, at a date to be announced.