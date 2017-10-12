TOWNSQUARE Top 40 KSAS (103.5 KISS FM)/BOISE morning co-host CHRIS CRUISE is crossing the hall after 18 months for afternoons at Country clustermate KAWO (WOW 104.3). CRUISE takes over for KAWO PD RICH SUMMERS, who tells ALL ACCESS, “[CRUISE will] replace some hack named RICH SUMMERS, who will now concentrate on being the PD and covering a weekend shift and vacations.”

CRUISE has previous Country experience, handling evenings at CBS RADIO KMPS/SEATTLE before taking the gig at KISS. As CRUISE told his KISS listeners in a station blog today (10/12), “I could not be any more ecstatic to be moving next door (literally, their studio shares a wall with the KISS studio) and dive head-first back into Country music. Heck, maybe I’ll even buy me a boat.” Hmnnn … we see what you did there, CHRIS. His maiden voyage on KAWO afternoons begins TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17th.