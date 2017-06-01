Contemporary pop singer-songwriter Elle Casazza captivates listeners with her authentic and re-creative pop music style. The Chicago native adds and blends an invigorating mix of jazz, soul and funk rhythms into her songs. After releasing her pop-funk laden track “Too Bad,” Elle has followed up with a dynamic music video entitled “You,” both taken from her recently released full-length album, Proof. The single will be available for radio add dates on June 5th following the music video release on June 2, 2017.

“You” is an encompassed piano love ballad highlighting a devoted and trustworthy relationship that is entirely timeless. Elle expresses that each partner accepts the other’s flaws, mistakes and will be ever forgiving as they continue to learn and grow together as a couple. Casazza’s impassioned vocals and purely honest songwriting leads us into an empowering bridge that carries out the song with a full band and harmonic back-up vocals. The uplifting peak then shifts back to a soft ending as Elle gently sings “you take the good with the bad, you’ll stay forever my man,” closing out the entire piece.

The music video begins with Elle in her dressing room, serenading the camera as she walks through an endless hallway that leads her to a blue velvet curtain. Elle comes through the curtain and stops in her tracks in a blue-tinted room. As her journey continues, Elle reaches a spotlighted stage which closes the video with a full band performance of “You.”

Elle Casazza reveals a uniquely live element that is incorporated into her retro-pop style and it has not gone unnoticed. She has been reviewed and featured on Paste Magazine, Midwest Action, WLUW’s Radio One show in Chicago and more. Elle Casazza has performed solo or with her five-piece band at some of Chicago’s premier venues such as Concord Music Hall, Martyrs, Mayne Stage and many others. Elle Casazza continues to add tour dates as the summer goes on to promote her recent album, Proof.

Upcoming Tour Dates

7/9/17 3pm City Winery Riverwalk Chicago, IL

7/22/16 6pm Local Palooza – Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

7/24/17 8pm The Electric Bowery New York, NY

7/26/17 8pm Joe Squared Baltimore, MD

7/27/17 7pm Barking Mad Café Gaithersburg, MD

7/28/17 6:30pm The Frick Pittsburgh, PA

7/29/17 9pm Spacebar Columbus, OH

8/3/17 3pm Uptown Art Fair Minneapolis, MN