CHI RILEY is the new MD for SCRIPPS MEDIA Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1)/OMAHA.

“CHI started helping internally with music duties in MARCH. She learned quickly the requirements of the job and has proven that she is the right person for this important position on a highly rated radio station,” said Dir./Ops & PD MARK TODD.

RILEY is available for music calls on MONDAYS and TUESDAYS between 2-4p (CT). She has been with SCRIPPS MEDIA/OMAHA for almost three years. She is currently the midday personality on CHANNEL 94-1. The MD role will be in addition to her daily radio show.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this new opportunity at CHANNEL 94-1 and grateful for MARK TODD guiding me into the Music Director roll. This is going be fun!” said RILEY.