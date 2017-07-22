Kiiara, the singer featured on LINKIN PARK‘s song “Heavy”, has written an emotional note to band’s frontman Chester Bennington, saying that she “cannot stop crying” every time she is reminded that he is “no longer here.”

“Heavy” was the first single from LINKIN PARK‘s latest album, “One More Light”, which came out in May. The track featured Kiiara trading verses with Bennington over what was described by Rolling Stone magazine as “a sparse but nimble pop groove of swirling synths and rapt percussion.”Kiiara, whose real name is Kiara Saulters, addressed Bennington‘s suicide in a message shared to her social media. The 22-year-old singer wrote: “I don’t know what to say. This doesn’t feel real. I’m waiting for someone to call and tell me you’re still here. I am devastated and confused. I cannot stop crying every time I’m reminded that you’re no longer here. “Chester, you brought an energy to every room and somehow made every moment, no matter what it was, seem carefree. You brought this lightness with you. There was never a dull moment. You’d find a way to make everyone laugh. Like that day in rehearsals, you sang ‘Heavy’ in pretty much every accent I can think of. “The other night, I felt so off like a sixth sense. I woke up in the middle of the night and the phone rang. When I walked over to pick it up, I almost fell a couple times and when I tried picking up the phone, I kept shaking uncontrollably while I was trying to answer it. When I was holding it, it was like I was struggling. It was like I felt a fraction of your pain. And the more I think about this, I guess that was your way of saying goodbye, your way of telling me to hold on. “My heart is in a million pieces. I miss you so much. I love you. “My thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, the guys, their families, the team, every one of your fans and more. Rest in peace. See you on the other side.”“One More Light” featured a major shift in direction toward a pop sound from a band which had previously been known for harder music.Bennington‘s body was discovered Thursday morning (July 20) by an employee at the musician’s Palos Verdes Estates home.The 41-year-old’s body was hanging from a belt on a bedroom door inside the house in the 2800 block of Via Victoria, Ed Winter, spokesman for the L.A. County medical examiner-coroner, said on Friday. A half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, though it was not near his body, Winter said.A suicide note was not found, Winter said.Winter said an autopsy was pending, and that toxicology tests were also likely to be carried out.Bennington struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.