The LINKIN PARK singer, who tragically took his own life in July, left his retirement account to Talinda Bennington and divided the remaining assets among his six kids through the Chester And Talinda Bennington Family Trust. The trust was created in 2007 and amended in 2009, according to the will documents obtained by TMZ.Bennington had three children with Talinda and three children from previous relationships.TMZ previously reported that Chester requested his children to visit each other after his death, even dedicating a fund for them to use for trips.”I request that my children’s mothers or guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family and the extended family of my spouse on a regular and ongoing basis,” he reportedly wrote in his will. “So that my children know that they have a large and loving family.”Bennington died by suicide on July 20. He was 41.His private funeral service took place on July 29 near his home in Palos Verdes, California. It was attended by five hundred guests, including members of all three bands Bennington sang in: LINKIN PARK, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and DEAD BY SUNRISE.Members of KORN, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, BLINK-182, BRING ME THE HORIZON, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and more have been confirmed to appear at the upcoming Chester Bennington tribute concert, set to take place at the Hollywood Bowl next Friday, October 27.The show will mark the first live performance by LINKIN PARK since Bennington’s death, with the group’s future plans yet to be revealed.Proceeds from the concert, which is being billed as “Linkin Park And Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington”, will go to Music For Relief‘s One More Light Fund in memory of Bennington.