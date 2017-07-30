LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a private funeral Saturday (July 29) near his home in Palos Verdes, California.

According to TMZ, the ceremony at South Coast Botanic Garden was attended by a couple of hundred people, including bandmates, friends and family members. A full stage, including a drum kit, was set up for musical tributes to be performed.Among the attendees were members of Chester‘s side project DEAD BY SUNRISE, former OF MICE & MEN singer Austin Carlile, hip-hop artist Blackbear and Chris Cornell‘s mother-in-law Toni Karayiannis.Each guest was provided with a yellow wrist band featuring Chester‘s name and a pass — similar to the types of VIP passes fans and press would obtain for a concert.DEAD BY SUNRISE‘s Julien-K wrote: “Julien-K & Dead By Sunrise stand with @linkinpark & the Bennington family as we go to honor our sweetest and dearest friend. Chester we love you so much. Our thoughts, love, and prayers to Talinda, the kids, and the LP family. We love you…..”Carlile wrote: “The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything ❤❤❤.”Karayiannis wrote: “I’m not ready to let one more of my loved ones go,not now not ever! Chester and Talinda stood by us 24/7 I can’t give Chester up today ! It’s unfair that god wants them both! Its just double the pain! Unthinkable, unbearable! Black Saturday!”Blackbear wrote: “Beautiful ceremony.. a lil piece of u has & will be in every song i sing on stage forever. @chesterbe @linkinpark #chesterbennington.”Bennington was found dead in his home in Palos Verdes, California by one of his employees shortly before 9:00 a.m. on July 20. A Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that the cause of death was “suicide by hanging.”LINKIN PARK has canceled plans for a North American tour, with the future of the group unclear at this point.Several days ago, Bennington‘s bandmates released a statement honoring their frontman, writing, “the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal … After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.”