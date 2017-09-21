PAMAL BROADCASTING Triple A WXPK (107.1 THE PEAK)/BRIARCLIFF MANOR (WESTCHESTER), NY LSM/Dir. of Non-Traditional Revenue CHERYL SALOMONE is joining CUMULUS MEDIA as VP/Market Manager for its FAYETTEVILLE, NC cluster, effective OCTOBER 2nd. SALOMONE’s background include serving as VP/Market Manager for ADAMS RADIO GROUP/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD, Regional VP for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/TRI-CITIES and YAKIMA, WA, and GM for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/BILLINGS, MT.

CUMULUS Regional VP MARK SULLIVAN said, “I am thrilled to have CHERYL on our team. We’re privileged to have a manager of her caliber and track record of sustained success leading the charge for our great stations in FAYETTEVILLE.”

SALOMONE added, “I am privileged to be joining the talented and passionate team in FAYETTEVILLE and thrilled to be returning to NORTH CAROLINA. I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together. I would like to thank MARY BERNER, BOB WALKER, and MARK SULLIVAN for this wonderful opportunity to join CUMULUS MEDIA.”

The CUMULUS FAYETTEVILLE cluster includes Urban AC WMGU (MAGIC 106.9), Hot AC WQSM (Q98), Rock WRCQ (ROCK 103), and News-Talk WFNC-A.