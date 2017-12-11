“Hats Off and Bottoms Up” says Nashville-based country artist, Cherish Lee. These days, the daughter of country legend, Johnny Lee (“Urban Cowboy”) and “Dallas” star, Charlene Tilton deserves some “hats off” herself. Her semi-autobiographical single, “Tequila Cowgirl” earned her rave reviews, international radio airplay, and several award nominations.

Now, “Tequila Cowgirl” has been named as one of the Top Female Country Radio Singles of 2017 by renowned journalist, Markos Papadatos of Digital Journal. Cherish joins Danielle Bradberry, Elizabeth Lyons, Lauren Davidson, and Gwen Sebastian on Markos’ list. Read the full article at http://www.digitaljournal.com/entertainment/music/op-ed-top-five-female-country-radio-singles-of-2017/article/509625.

“Tequila Cowgirl” is taken from Cherish Lee’s forthcoming 2018 release of the same name. Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcxXNyB6rTQ.

Markos Papadatos is a Hellenic News Hall of Fame journalist. Over the past 11 1/2 years, Papadatos has authored over 7,500 articles. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music including Aerosmith, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Dame Vera Lynn, Olivia Newton-John, and countless others. In 2017, he won “Best Twitter from Long Island” for @Powerjournalist in the Arts & Entertainment category in the “Best of Long Island.” For more information, visit http://www.digitaljournal.com/user/274377.

Cherish Lee has seen how hard the business is first hand through her father, Johnny Lee (country music legend, Urban Cowboy’s “Lookin’ For Love”) and mother, Charlene Tilton (television sex pot vixen, Lucy Ewing on hit TV show, “DALLAS”). She quickly gained her own recognition as a singer and songwriter in THE Music City. Lee’s album is truly homegrown– a Cinderella piece that is just flat out cool. “Tequila Cowgirl” is about an all American girl- a hard worker; she’s got her head on straight, knows right from wrong and lives by that. She loves Jesus and tequila. She loves her animals and is thankful for what she has. While she doesn’t need a man and won’t share her bed with just anyone, she is looking forward to meeting the right one. Any guy would be considered lucky to bring her home to meet his mama, and every girl wants to be her best friend! The song has an intimate, nostalgic feel to it with a healthy dose of country music. For more information on Cherish Lee, please visit http://www.cherishleemusic.com.

http://www.facebook.com/cherishleemusic

http://www.twitter.com/thecherishlee