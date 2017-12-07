For over twenty years, Christmas 4 Kids has given the joy of Christmas to thousands of Middle Tennessee children that might not otherwise experience it. Each December, local businesses, volunteers, celebrities, recording artists, and their bus drivers set aside two days from their busy schedules for these special children.

The season for giving kicks off every November with the Charlie Daniels and Friends Concert to benefit Christmas 4 Kids. The concert is the cornerstone of Christmas 4 Kids’ fundraising efforts. Also, everyone loves the Tour Bus Show, which features buses from some of today’s top artists, whose drivers graciously open their doors. For a small donation, fans can see what the artists’ home-away-from-home is really like. Past artists have included Gretchen Wilson, Chris Young, Taylor Swift, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Darryl Worley, Jeff Bates, and Larry-The Cable Guy.

This year, country artist Cherish Lee will join her mom, “Dallas” star, Charlene Tilton, on the December 11th Tour Bus Show. Cherish and Charlene will join 3 Doors Down, .38 Special, Bucky Covington, TG Sheppard, Kelly Lang, Buddy Jewell, and a host of other artists. The event takes place from 5-9pm, at WalMart, 204 North Anderson Lane, in Hendersonville, TN. For more information, please visit http://www.christmas4kids.org/busshow.html.

Charlie Daniels sums it up by saying, “You think about making a kid smile when there is very little to smile about in their life. That’s what Christmas 4 Kids is all about.”

Christmas 4 Kids (a division of Christmas For Kids, Inc.) is a 501(c)-3 Non-Profit Organization that was created in 1982, originally called Christmas Caravan. In 1992, they incorporated and changed their name to Christmas For Kids, Inc. http://www.christmas4kids.org.

Cherish Lee is the daughter of country legend Johnny Lee (“Urban Cowboy”) and Charlene Tilton (“Dallas.”) In November, Cherish released her debut single, “Tequila Cowgirl,” which has received national and international airplay and charting. The full album of the same name will be released in early 2018. Cherish is also a wife, and mother to a one-year-old. http://www.cherishleemusic.com