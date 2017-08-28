CHERI CRANFORD has joined ARISTOMEDIA GROUP as ARISTOPR’s PR & Special Events Mgr., effective immediately. In her new role, CRANFORD will work with the PR team in the preparation and execution of campaigns and events. CRANFORD has previous experience at STREAMSOUND MUSIC GROUP, RURAL MEDIA GROUP/RFD-TV, and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. Reach her via email here or by phone at (615) 269-7071.

“CHERI is excellent at what she does,” ARISTOMEDIA GROUP Co-owner/ARISTOPR Pres. CHRISTY WALKER-WATKINS noted. “Her diverse experience working in our industry has provided her with a pulse on many areas in which our company operates, and we are thrilled to have her join our team. Live event opportunities have become a fast-growing segment of our company. Comprised of marketers, branding experts, conceptualists, writers, designers, event planners, and consummate tastemakers, CHERI’s strong skills suit the team and the position perfectly.” CRANFORD added, “It is an honor and privilege to work with CHRISTY, MATT, and the amazing team at ARISTOMEDIA. Through the years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with JEFF WALKER and his company, and I am truly excited about this opportunity. I look forward to this next chapter and working with the team to take the already successful ARISTOMEDIA to the next level.”