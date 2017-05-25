Chemical Diary graces the cover of our very special Indie Artists Issue. They first were introduced to New Music Weekly stations and our readers in the Summer of 2016 with their debut single “They Are People Too”. The duo is comprised of guitarist Dudee along with his brother, bassist, and singer, Roland Numbers. They write and produce original music and as of this writing they are building a following. Their debut single was recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles California with engineer Morgan Stratton at the helm. For decades the famous studio was home for an endless list of huge contemporary artists including such luminaries as The Black Keys, Jason Mraz, Sheryl Crow, Beck, Daughtry, Paramore, Rascal Flatts and Maroon 5

among others. Their single was later mixed and mastered at over at Studio City Sound in Studio City California by engineer Jeff Ryon. The duo are originally from Bandera, Texas but find now themselves spending quite a bit of time in Los Angeles for recording opportunities. They are also is a powerhouse traveling rock and blues act ready to hit the road on a moment’s notice to provide strong original music. The duo travels the USA in a band van, and a camper trailer much like the early shows provided by the legendary George Thorogood & the Destroyers. With the early success at radio by their debut “They Are People Too”, a track that charted here at New Music Weekly with impressive numbers, the group is now set to go back in the studio and record more original music. Chemical Diary would like to extend an invite to stay in touch with them as their story continues to develop. The duo would also like to send their thanks and appreciation to all of their fans for their support. During a time when music listeners have so many varied choices the team is very grateful to all of those that have stood by them doing their struggle in this extremely competitive music industry.