Chart-topping hip hop artist JRS3 (Johnny Raymond Sanford III) has received both critical acclaim and radio airplay chart recognition for his socially aware, tongue-in-cheek lyrical style and smooth delivery. Released in May, his latest two-sided single release on Star 1 Records, “3 Cars 3 Bitches”/”Thank You” displayed the diversity in the Dallas native’s repertoire, earning him both the respect of his peers and industry accolades.

Now, JRS3 has released the official music video for the single, “Thank You.” Produced, directed and filmed by JRS3 in Fort Worth, TX, “Thank You” is a tribute to Ginger, his beloved 15-year-old Pomeranian, who passed away in 2016.

Watch “Thank You” at https://www.vevo.com/watch/QMAXQ1503855 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDavugHMU9A and on Music1.tv.

Johnny says the video was, “Inspired by someone who told me to keep my faith during difficult and dark times. It’s about meeting someone who changes your life in an instant, in a positive way that makes a difference in your life… and you want to say just, ‘Thank You.’ Also, it represents love and working together, to make it through tough times, by keeping your faith, and sprinkling your blessings to others.”

JRS3 has been featured on Sirius XM Radio, San Francisco Business Times, Above Average Hip Hop Magazine and others. He is also a 3-time Akademia Award Winner. His track “We Can Party” become one of the most requested songs with internet radio, receiving over 5000 plays and eight weeks of consecutive charting on the Digital Radio Tracker charts. For more information on JRS3, please visit http://star1ent.com/jrs3.

http://www.whoisjrs3.com/

https://www.facebook.com/JRS3-1542979862582260/?ref=hl

http://www.twitter.com/whoisjrs3

For more about Star 1 Records, please visit http://star1group.com/.