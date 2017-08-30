Radio vet CHARLES MURPHY has joined ALASKA BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS as Dir./News for the five-station JUNEAU cluster that includes Country KYKU (TAKU 105), Hot AC KSUP (MIX 106), Classic Hits KXXJ, Talk KJNO, and AC KINY.

PD CHUCK GEIGER tells ALL ACCESS, “CHARLES lives and breathes contemporary news, and with our location in ALASKA’s capitol city, it was imperative that we found a news hound like CHARLES.” MURPHY’s radio resume includes stops in NEW YORK; FLORIDA; and most recently, OKEECHOBEE, FL.