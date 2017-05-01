BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WPBB (b98.7)/TAMPA has tapped Morning Show host CHADD THOMAS as PD. This new position has been added to his co-host role on the CHADD & KRISTI MORNING SHOW, which airs each weekday.

“I’m thrilled to serve as Program Director for our family-fun morning show and our entirely new b98.7! I’m looking forward to continue co-hosting with KRISTI, my wife and morning show partner,” said THOMAS. “We’re having so much fun taking TAMPA BAY’s newest radio station on the path to tremendous success, thanks to the guidance of our great leaders, including Executive Vice President/Programming JUSTIN CHASE, TAMPA General Manager KENT DUNN and TAMPA Operations Manager TEE GENTRY.”

“Everything about CHADD defines a natural leader who loves radio!” noted OM TEE GENTRY. “I’m absolutely certain CHADD will shine in this new Program Director role and we’re proud to place him at the helm of programming at b98.7, effective immediately.”