CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WBHT/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON, PA adds VALENTINE as PD and midday jock. he’s a 22-year radio veteran who most recently spent five years as the on-air APD/MD at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, FL.

VP/Market Manager CHRIS KENNEY said, “We are thrilled to have VALENTINE leading BHT. He is exactly what we need to grow the station and bring our amazing listeners more of what they love. NORTHEAST PA is going to love what he brings to the airwaves… get ready!”

VALENTINE said, “I’m excited to be here and ready to make some great radio for NORTHEAST PA. I’m proud to be part of the next chapter of WBHT’s evolution.”