CUMULUS/DES MOINES, IA has appointed TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ST. CLOUD, MN OM and Hot AC KMXK (MIX 94.9) morning “GET UP AND GO SHOW” co-host CHAD TAYLOR as OM for its five-station cluster, which includes Country KHKI (NASH FM 97.3), Country KJJY (NASH ICON 92.5), Classic Rock KGGO, Urban Oldies KWQW (98.3 THE VIBE), and News-Talk KBGG-A. TAYLOR will also handle afternoon drive on-air duties for KJJY. Congratulate TAYLOR here.

“CHAD is a highly regarded Operations Manager, Program Director, and on-air talent, and is as active and community involved as they comes,” said CUMULUS/DES MOINES VP/Market Manager CRAIG HODGSON. “We will enjoy having him on our team and look forward to achieving great things together.” Added TAYLOR, “I can’t thank CRAIG HODGSON, MIKE MCVAY, and GREG FREY enough for the opportunity to bring my wife and family back home to the greater DES MOINES area. My wife was born and raised in ALTOONA, and she’s ready to enjoy all things IOWA again. In fact, she’s already purchased a family pass to ADVENTURELAND. I’m beyond excited to work alongside the talented team at CUMULUS/DES MOINES, and to be a part of heritage stations KGGO and KJJY. I’m also a huge fan of the NASH brands, and an open old school Hip-Hop fan, so I’ll fit right in with the crew on 98.3 THE VIBE.”